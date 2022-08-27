2 teens injured in vehicle rollover in northeast Calgary

Police and fire crews are on hand after a vehicle rolled over Saturday morning in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m., on 15 Street N.E., above 128 Avenue.

Two teenagers were transported to Foothills hospital, EMS confirmed. One was in critical, life-threatening condition, the other was in stable condition.

There were other teenagers on scene who declined treatment, but it wasn't clear if they were in the vehicle or not.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.