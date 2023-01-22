2 Tigers goals in 17 seconds seals Hitmen fate in Medicine Hat meltdown

The Hitmen ran into a buzz saw Saturday, dropping a 7-1 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers in a game at Co-op Place.

Playing their second game in as many nights, the game was decided over 17 seconds in the second period, when Medicine Hat scored twice, turning a 2-1 lead into 4-1.

Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen.

Shane Smith scored a pair for the Tigers. Pavel Bocharov, Hunter St. Martin, Cayden Lindstrom, Kurtis Smythe and Josh Van Mulligan scored the other goals.

Medicine Hat outshot the Hitmen 31-30.

The Hitmen came up empty on four power play opportunities, while the Tigers were one for five.

Calgary returns to the Saddledome Sunday afternoon for a 4 p.m. contest against the Red Deer Rebels.