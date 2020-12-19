CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department says no one was injured when an unattended pot inside a unit of a fourplex burst into flame.

Officials say they were called to the scene of a home in the 1500 block of 38 St. S.E. for reports of a house fire at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found black smoke pouring out of one of the upstairs windows of the building as well as all residents waiting outside.

Firefighters immediately entered the building and extinguished the fire inside one of the units, limiting most of the damage to the kitchen area. The remainder of the suite, as well as the unit directly below it, sustained minor damage, officials say.

While crews were fighting the fire, they managed to rescue two cats that were inside the source unit and reunite a third cat as well as a dog that had run away from the scene with their owners.

A fire investigator has since determined the blaze was caused by an unattended pot on the stove, filled with cooking oil that burst into flame and quickly spread.

It's not known if the unit where the fire started had functioning smoke alarms as the devices had melted in the high heat.

Five adults, including four adults and two cats from the source unit and another adult who lived downstairs are displaced as a result of the incident.

The CFD says cooking fires are the most common calls crews respond to every day in Calgary.

In order to prevent such incidents, it offers the following tips: