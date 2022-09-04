2-vehicle collision disrupts traffic in southwest Calgary
A two vehicle collision Sunday morning at the intersection of 14 Street and Anderson S.W. is disrupting traffic.
The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
It's blocking lanes in multiple directions, according to @yyctransportation, which said to expect delays in the area.
There was no word on injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous persons alert after potentially random attacks
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
One dead following stabbing in downtown Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
Indigenous families, former patients seek access to federal 'Indian hospital' records
The federal government established 'Indian hospitals' across Canada from the 1930s and some patients who died at the hospitals were buried in unmarked graves. Now, communities are looking for answers.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
Edmonton
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 400 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Trans, non-binary community alarmed by Brian Jean email challenging gender identity in sport
Advocates are calling an email sent by United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean transphobic and dangerous for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
2 overnight Whyte Avenue shootings under investigation
A pair of early Saturday morning shootings in the Whyte Avenue area are under investigation, including one that sent a woman to hospital.
Vancouver
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
-
4 in hospital after helicopter 'incident' in B.C. Gulf Islands
Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter went into the water near one of B.C.s' Gulf Islands Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
One dead following stabbing in downtown Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
Calls grow to allocate N.B.’s $135.5M surplus to health care
On Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs didn’t say no to investing more in healthcare – only that he wants to see plans for programs that work.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Victoria school board apologizes 100 years after Chinese segregation policy
The Greater Victoria School Board has issued an apology to Chinese Canadians some 100 years after the school board decided to segregate young Chinese students in the public school system.
-
Vancouver Island father and son win medals at world rowing competition
Len Morris and his son, Jasper, of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island, were both medal winners at an international rowing competition hosted in the U.K. last month. The pair were representing Team Canada as outrigging rowers at the International Va’a Federation IVF World Sprints Championships in mid-August.
Toronto
-
This Ontario couple moved into a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Investigation into death of 3-year-old in Hamilton conservation area ongoing
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl at a conservation area in Hamilton.
-
Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge
Two men are in hospital following an overnight double shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
-
After a season of league-leading attendance numbers, Montreal Alliance GM sees pro basketball growing
After a season that drew basketball fans from across Montreal to the Verdun Auditorium, Montreal Alliance management is looking forward to building on what the team built in its first season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
-
Year of the Garden: Leanne Cusack’s garden favourites that never disappoint
Leanne Cusack shares some tips she hopes will help the new gardeners get going and growing.
-
A cooler Sunday after a stormy Saturday night
It’s a cooler day in Ottawa, a sign that autumn is nearly here, after a stormy Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Kitchener man charged after two people injured in separate collisions in Toronto
A Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection with two collisions in Toronto on Saturday that sent two people to hospital.
-
Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following ‘barricaded person incident’
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous persons alert after potentially random attacks
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Northern Ontario
-
The 125th Powassan Fall Fair; a tradition returns
The Powassan Agricultural Society is hosting its 125th Fall Fair this weekend.
-
Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow is a cultural celebration
Batchewana First Nation is holding its annual pow wow this weekend. It is a traditional celebration of culture for the people of Batchewana; however, it is also a chance for non-indigenous people to learn about first nation culture.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Winnipeg
-
'Serious incident' in The Maples sends one to hospital
Winnipeg Police are on the scene in The Maples after a serious incident overnight.
-
'Very busy and dangerous': Mobile home residents upset after city strikes down fix to dangerous intersection
Residents of a mobile home community near the edge of Winnipeg are worried for their safety after a city committee denied their application to fix a dangerous exit for drivers.
-
'We have to come together': front line patrols gather for unity walk
Winnipeg's front line patrol organizations gathered downtown Saturday for a unity walk to show support for the city's most vulnerable people.
Regina
-
Woman charged after alleged assault with a knife: Regina police
An incident involving a knife resulted in one woman being charged according to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
A vibrant culture: Regina Hungarian Club marks 100th anniversary with weekend long celebration
The Regina Hungarian Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Queen City on Friday.
-
'I think it's time for us to get back into the postseason': Bedard leading the way at Pats training camp
Regina Pats training camp is underway at the Brandt Centre and Regina Pats’ forward Connor Bedard is back for his third season with the organization.