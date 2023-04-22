2-vehicle collision disrupts traffic near Okotoks

Two vehicles collided on Highway 2 at 338 Avenue near Oktoks around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Southbound traffic on Highway 2 was being diverted from the area as of 3:30 p.m.

RCMP said they anticipated being on scene for a while to investigate and clear the scene, and told commuters to expect major delays.

There was no information about the condition of the drivers.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.