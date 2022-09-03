2 vehicle collision early Saturday disrupts traffic on Memorial Drive

A two vehicle collision has been disrupting traffic at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 68 Street S.E.since early Saturday morning.

Eastbound lanes on Memorial are open, but traffic is being diverted south onto 68 Street while westbound Memorial is completely shut down at the intersection.

Calgary police are on scene.

"Around 5 a.m. it would appear that a blue Subaru was travelling northbound on 68 Street at the intersection with Memorial Drive," said Acting Sgt. Kevin Cullen. "There was a red Jeep travelling eastbound on Memorial Drive. Both arrived at the intersection at the same time. This time we're investigating a possible red light infraction and we're having a look at the speed as well.

Acting Sgt. Kevin Cullen on scene at a Saturday morning collision at Memorial Drive and 68 Street S.E.

"Early indications wouldn't suggest there was any alcohol involved from the officers that attended the scene early this morning."

A female passenger in the Subaru was transported to Foothills hospital in critical but stable condition, he added.

Traffic is expected to be disrupted for at least a couple of hours.

Police are canvassing local businesses for any CCTV footage. They ask that anyone who might have been in the vicinity at the time of the crash who has dashcam footage to contact them at 403-266-1234. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

ALERT: Traffic incident on 68 St and Memorial Dr E. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 3, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.