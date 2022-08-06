2 vehicles involved in serious crash north of Cochrane

At least two people are seriously injured, police say, after two vehicles crashed on a highway north of the town of Cochrane.

RCMP say emergency crews responded to the scene, at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 567, at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say STARS was also called to the scene.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Cochrane, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 6, 2022

There is no information on the patients at this time other than the fact that they are both in serious condition.

RCMP say the crash is affecting traffic.

"Highway 22 traffic has been disrupted in both directions," officials said in a release. "Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

"An update will be provided once the scene is clear."