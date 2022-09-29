2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Bannister Manor S.E., in the community of Midnapore, shortly after 2 a.m.
Police confirm a two-year-old girl and the child's mother were taken from the scene to the Alberta Children's Hospital. The little girl has since died.
One man was arrested on suspicion of homicide, according to police.
EMS officials confirm a paramedic response unit (PRU) arrived without delay but a police holdback was in place to ensure the scene was safe. Medical treatment of a toddler-aged girl in medical distress began immediately and continued under the care of an EMS crew that arrived minutes later.
An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Friday.
A woman who lives nearby tells CTV News that she was awoken by the sound of her neighbour screaming outside.
"At the time she was screaming 'Why hasn't the ambulance come yet? It's been over 10 minutes'," said the neighbour who did not provide her name. "She was just frantically panicking like 'She's not breathing! She's not breathing! Why hasn't anyone come yet?'"
The neighbour says approximately six police vehicles and an ambulance arrived and, after approximately 30 minutes inside the home, the child was brought out on a stretcher with EMS members performing chest compressions.
According to the neighbour, the child was known to ride her tricycle in the townhouse complex.
"I honestly don't see those neighbours much. They're not really the out-and-about type. They don't really mingle with us. They're pretty new still. I don't know much of them."
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.
With files from CTV's Austin Lee and Bill Macfarlane
