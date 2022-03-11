2 years and more than 4,000 deaths: the past and future of COVID-19 in Alberta

It's been two years to the day since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic -- and as the province looks ahead, many health and science experts believe the worst is behind us.

That is, only if caution remains and common sense prevails.

"The question is really 'do we have enough natural immunity yet to really dampen any future waves if we see more infectious variants arrive,'" infectious disease expert Craig Jenne said.

Alberta still has a low vaccination rate compared to other provinces, especially when it comes to boosters.

So the messaging from some infectious disease experts who say there's hope we are finally emerging from the worst of the crisis involves immunization.

"Unfortunately here in Alberta, we are really ranking at the bottom," Jenne said. "So as far as the overall level of protection, we are probably in worse shape than a number of others."

The almost-blanket advice from experts worldwide is to receive a vaccine.

Whether it's your first or your fourth if eligible, the shots are effective at not only tampering down virus effects, but also helping society with herd immunity.

"We'll continue to see these smaller variants emerge, and we'll see ebbs and flows," Jenne said. "But hopefully then we won't be see these large waves that really threaten the overall function of the healthcare system."

Alberta recorded its 4,000th death related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Its first reported case came on March 7th, 2020.