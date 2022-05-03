20-year-old man killed in southeast Calgary crash

Calgary police say one person has been taken into custody following a fatal crash in the community of Midnapore.

The collision happened on Midlake Boulevard S.E. near Midpark Boulevard S.E. at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a 20-year-old man driving a Chevy Camaro was northbound on Midpark Boulevard S.E. when he stopped at a red light. A black Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 79-year-old man was heading east on Midlake Boulevard S.E. when it crossed the centre median and struck the driver's side of the Camaro.

Both vehicles crossed a sidewalk and went through the fence of a home in the 200 block of Midpark Gardens S.E.

The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Santa Fe, who was badly injured, was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to EMS.

Police say there were no passengers in either vehicle.

The incident closed the eastbound lanes of Midlake Boulevard S.E. between MacLeod Trail and Midpark Rise S.E. for several hours.

"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes of transportation," police said in a tweet.

Speed is being investigated as a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234.