CALGARY -- A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 3 in southern Alberta on Thursday.

The crash happened just east of the Oldman River Bridge, near the western edge of Lethbridge County about 2:30 p.m.

Police say a grey, 2015 BMW X1 was travelling west when the driver lost control and the vehicle veered into the ditch, rolling several times.

A 20-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were transported to the Chinook Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released.