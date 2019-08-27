Shaun Micheel started playing golf when he was nine years old. He grew up to be a major champion.

He loves to give back to the community and says helping out by hosting junior golf clinics, like the one he did Tuesday in Calgary, where he will be teeing it up Friday at the Shaw Charity Classic, is one way he can do that.

“Takes me back to my days when I started playing golf," he said.

"I was nine years old and fell in love with the game early on," he added. “You know maybe these kids are big hockey supporters. I don’t know, but (we're) trying to get as many people invested in golf as we can.

It’s not every day you get to learn from a major winner, who's also approachable and humble. Junior golfers Jared Harder and Justine Leon has a great time at the clinic Tuesday, and both got some great tips from Micheel.

“Probably some things in my posture and grip," said Harder.

“I’m learning to hit down on the ball and follow through,” added Leon.

Back in 2003, Micheel, who had never won a PGA tournament up to that point, came from complete obscurity to win the PGA Championship by a couple of shots over Chad Campbell.

Nursing a one stroke lead on the final hole of the tournament, Micheel hit a perfect 7 iron 171 yards, landing it two inches from the hole, giving him a tap-in birdie that sealed the victory that changed his life.

Some still refer to that as the greatest single shot ever struck in the history of the PGA Championship.

Micheel still has fond memories about that win.

“I think about it a lot,” he said. “I mean I get asked about it a lot. You know, it’s 16 years ago now and it’s kind of hard to believe how quickly time goes by.”

In his debut season on the Champions tour, Micheel currently sits 76th on the money list and knows he has to play better.

Maybe this will be his week.

The Shaw Charity Classic gets underway on Friday and wraps up Sunday at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.