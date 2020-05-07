CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for two suspects after a southwest Lululemon store was broken into in the middle of the night last month.

Investigators say two suspects got inside the location on 2308A Fourth St. S.W. at about midnight on April 26.

The pair, both believed to be male, were caught on camera removing multiple boxes of merchandise from the store.

Police estimate the stolen items have a value of approximately $200,000.

The first suspect is described as:

Male

30 to 40 years old

Medium build

He was wearing a grey or black baseball hat, black balaclava, black zip-up hoodie with red trim on the inside, yellow and black gloves and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as:

Male

Medium build

He was wearing a grey and black hoodie with a New Orleans Saints logo on the front, black pants and black and white shoes.

(Supplied/Calgary Police Service)

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have information about the suspect or about the incident. Citizens can contact police through the non-emergency phone number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store