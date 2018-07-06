

CTV Calgary Staff





Thousands of people have lined up along the parade route in downtown Calgary to kick off the 2018 Calgary Stampede.

This year’s Stampede Parade features more than 100 entries and Olympic snowboarder, Mark McMorris, is leading the procession through the city’s core.

People started arriving early and some even camped out overnight to stake out the best spots.

A number of parking restrictions and road closures will be in place along 9th and 10th avenues until 2:00 p.m.

The Stampede is also offering free admission until 1:30 p.m. for parade goers and visitors.

CTV Calgary will be live on the air and online with all the highlights, click HERE to watch.