CALGARY -- From judo, to ringette, to archery, Airdrie is set to have a busy four days.

The 2020 Alberta Winter Games are in town until Monday, and just one night after the opening ceremonies, the mayor is already calling the event a success.

“We are having so much fun,” Peter Brown said. “It’s awesome. The key to this whole thing is to inspire our young community and our young population in Alberta.”

In total, 1,800 athletes between the ages of 11 and 17 will compete.

The event is comprised of 16 sports in 15 different venues.

It’s an ambitious undertaking, but one Brown called a great fit for the city.

“We were fortunate in that we hosted the 2014 Summer Games, and when the opportunity came up for the Winter Games we jumped all over it.”

“It was such a great experience in ‘14; we wanted to have that same experience again.”

The event is expected to bring 8,000 people to Airdrie and give the economy a boost of up to $4.5 million.

Calgary wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe was introduced Saturday at the Games as the Alberta Ambassador for Sport and Active Living. She said events like this are a great way to engage youth.

“I think that there’s a tremendous opportunity through sport to get the skills they need to really thrive in any environment,” Wiebe said. “So that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.”