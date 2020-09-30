CALGARY -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizers of Calgary's most prominent automotive trade show to cancel next year's event.

The 2021 Calgary International Automotive and Truck Show as well as the 2021 Vehicles and Violins Gala which was to proceed it, have been cancelled due to uncertainty regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"It is an unprecedented time for everyone from both a business and personal perspective," said Jim Gillespie, executive director of the Calgary Motor Dealers Association and Auto Show, in a statement released Wednesday.

"We remain committed to our valued relationships with manufacturers, partners, the many charities the association and the foundation supports and the devoted attendees who enjoy the Calgary International Automotive and Truck show and the Vehicles and Violins Gala.

"As part of that commitment we decided that the safety of everyone in these relationships must be our paramount concern."

Organizers say the decision to cancel is disappointing for everyone involved, including partners and attendees, but was "the only responsible decision that could be made at this time."

The Calgary International Auto and Truck Show had been scheduled to take place in the BMO Centre at Stampede Park from March 10-14, 2021.

This is the first time in the event's 40 year history that the show has been cancelled.