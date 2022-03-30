2022 Calgary Stampede poster unveiled

The piece, which was created by 19-year-old Edmonton artist Kane Pendry, was unveiled Wednesday on the Stampede grounds.

Pendry's poster was selected from submissions to the Calgary Stampede Poster Competition for young artists between the ages of 15 and 24. The first place prize was a $10,000 scholarship.

"I grew so much as an artist trying to find a way to bring this poster to life," said Pendry.

"I love the colour of the relay racers and the craftsmanship of the horses. When I had the opportunity to stand just feet away and watch the relay races at last year's Stampede, I was enthralled by their work."

This was Pendry's third experience submitting a poster for the competition.

With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 Stampede and limiting the turnout and number of events held last year, organizers say roughly $32 million has been lost over the past two years.

That type of setback made organizing this year's event more complex, but organizers are looking forward to getting the spirit of the event back in order.

"Calgary Stampede is very frugal with our finances. We have a great banking partner in the BMO – (they are) very understanding," said Stampede President Steve McDonough.

"This is an important event for our community and for our country really. It's a great tourism draw.

"I think we're going to have a great Stampede.

"We are excited to unveil the 2022 Calgary Stampede Poster, as we kick off the 100-day countdown to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth!



McDonough says organizers have no specific financial goal in mind for the 2022 Stampede.

Instead, the focus is more about bringing the Stampede experience back to the city with all of the main pre-pandemic attractions like relay racing, chuck wagons, western events, and live music.

That said, organizers say they have contingencies in place in case we see another wave of COVID-19, and they say they understand that people will likely still have some health concerns.

“We're looking forward to seeing an increase in our attendance from last year. Not to 2019 numbers, of course, that would be a little too optimistic. I am I'm optimistic guy, but I'm also realistic,” said McDonough.

This year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth kicks things off with the iconic Stampede Parade on July 8th before the event comes to a close with a fireworks finale on July 17th.