2022 Calgary Stampede poster unveiled

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos

On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina