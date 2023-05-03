$20K in drugs seized during Lethbridge bust

On April 25, members of Lethbridge ALERT executed a search warrant on a home and found drugs, weapons and ammunition. (Supplied) On April 25, members of Lethbridge ALERT executed a search warrant on a home and found drugs, weapons and ammunition. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina