$20K in drugs seized during Lethbridge bust

Authorities have seized $20,000 worth of drugs and laid charges against two men in connection with a Lethbridge bust.

The investigation, launched by the city's Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team unit, culminated with a search warrant that was executed on a home on April 25 in Lethbridge's Glendale neighbourhood.

During that operation, police found:

131.2 grams of methamphetamine;

52 grams of cocaine;

350 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms;

One gram of fentanyl;

70 packages of black market cigarettes;

A conducted energy weapon;

Two replica firearms;

Numerous rounds of ammunition; and

$1,245 in cash.

James Gladden, 29, of Lethbridge, faces drug possession charges as well as unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Adam Sebek, 29, of Lethbridge, faces similar trafficking charges.

Police say the pair are alleged to have been selling drugs out of the Glendale home.

"Anytime we are able to take drugs off our streets is a win for residents in the neighbourhood, as well as the community," said Staff Sgt. Trevor Sheppard, ALERT Lethbridge, in a statement.

Both suspects were released on multiple conditions. Their next court date is not immediately known.