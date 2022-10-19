$20K in scholarships up for grabs in Calgary Stampede poster competition

The Calgary Stampede is asking artists between the ages of 15 and 24 to submit their vision for the event's 2024 poster, and the prize pool is $20,000 in scholarships.

Young artists in Alberta are encouraged to submit their two-dimensional poster proposal ahead of the Dec. 2 deadline.

The Stampede will narrow the field to its top 30 artists who will have the opportunity to attend a masterclass workshop with experienced artists.

The top eight will then receive one-on-one mentorship and coaching to bring their vision for the poster to life.

A single design will then be selected as the artwork for the 2024 Calgary Stampede poster. The winner will also receive a $10,000 scholarship and a spot in the Calgary Stampede Parade.

The second-place artist will receive a $5,000 scholarship, third-place will receive a $2,500 scholarship, and the remaining top eight artist will each receive $500 in educational funding.

For additional details on how to enter visit 2024 Calgary Stampede Poster Competition.