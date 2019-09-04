Brooks, Alta. doesn' t remind anyone of a movie set most nights, but it looked like a scene out of the Fast and Furious franchise August 31. As a result, a 21-year-old male faces criminal charges.

About 11 p.m. last Friday, a Brooks RCMP officer was patrolling Highway 1 at 2nd Street west when he noticed two vehicles driving west at high speed.

One vehicle was recorded on radar driving 219 km/h and stopped at the entrance to Brooks.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time, including a youth.

An investigation determined that the driver was racing the other vehicle, even though the highway was also wet due to rain.

A 21-year-old Calgary man faces a single count of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance. He was released to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on October 9, 2019.