21-year-old charged after allegedly driving double the speed limit on snow and ice

Police in Lethbridge say a young man was busted Wednesday driving more than twice the posted speed limit on a snow- and ice-covered road.

The 21-year-old was driving 113 km/h in a 50 km/h stretch on the north side of the southern Alberta city, police say.

According to police, an officer caught up to him at a red light.

"Given the extreme speed and significant risk to public safety, the driver was criminally charged," said a release from police issued Thursday afternoon.

Liam David Ball, of Lethbridge, has been charged with dangerous driving.

He'll appear in court on March 7.

"Police are advising all motorists to always drive cautiously and ensure driving behaviour is adjusted according to the road and weather conditions," police said in Thursday's release.