CALGARY -- Registration opened Wednesday morning for Alberta seniors to book vaccination appointments, but the system crashed within minutes, leaving many frustrated.

"As anticipated, we are experiencing very high volumes with the AHS COVID-19 immunization booking tool," officials wrote on social media.

"The tool remains live. If you are having trouble accessing the site, please try again shortly. Thank you for your patience."

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said on social media he was "disappointed that the launch of the vaccine booking tool today did not go more smoothly."

"At launch, more than 150,000 users attempted to visit the site, causing a number of technical issues," he wrote.

To fix the problems, Shandro said network capacity had been added to 10 servers and additional staff has been brought in to answer Health Link calls.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Shandro said 21,000 appointments had been booked.

All Albertans age 75 and older — including those who will turn 75 this year — can book appointments by calling Health Link (811) or using and an online portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone born in 1946 or earlier is eligible as part of Phase 1B of the province's vaccination plan rollout. First Nations and Metis who are age 65 or older are also eligible. Vaccines will be provided in two doses, given five to six weeks apart.

There will be 58 sites set up to deliver vaccinations, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Tuesday.

Officials have said the first appointments will be available as early as 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

