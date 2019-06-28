A 23-year-old Calgary man is facing charges of theft, break and enter and obstructing a peace officer after initially refusing to give his name when arrested by High River RCMP.

Police responded to a suspicious person call at a rural property on Thursday and the man was found a short distance away.

During their investigation, police learned he had allegedly stolen a bicycle from a nearby property, which he was riding when stopped by police.

It was also learned he allegedly stole a vehicle in Calgary the day before, which was recovered from a different rural area near High River.

After being arrested, the man initially refused to give police his name, however assistance from the public allowed them to identify him.

A 23-year-old man from Calgary is now facing charges of:

Theft under $5,000

Obstructing a peace officer

Break and enter

Because he has not been formally charged, the man’s name is not being released.