$250K worth of stolen vehicles, property recovered by Alberta RCMP

A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with an investigation into a cache of stolen goods that was recovered by RCMP at a rural property in Foothills County, officials say.

Foothills RCMP launched an investigation on Dec. 29 following a series of incidents. Two days later, police executed a search warrant at a home.

As a result, RCMP found:

Three stolen trucks;

Four trailers;

Two motor bikes;

A boat and trailer;

Licence plates;

Fabricated VIN numbers; and

Miscellaneous stolen items.

Officials estimate the value of the property at $250,000.

Michael William Mcgill, 41, of Foothills County, is charged with:

Five counts of possession of property obtained by crime;

Three counts of possession of a forged document; and

Illegal possession of identity documents.

Nicole Kathryn Kiser, 33, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were released on conditions and are expected in court on Feb. 4.