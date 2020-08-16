CALGARY -- A 26-year-old Calgary man is missing.

Matthew Needham was last seen Saturday at his residence around Abberfield Crescent N.E.

Needham is around 5'8", weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a T-Rex image on it, jeans, and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by using the P3 Tips app, available at Apple or Google Play Store.