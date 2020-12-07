CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP have charged a man following a motor vehicle collision and assault that occurred on Dec. 3.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. RCMP responded to a report of an accident and assault at the intersection of Yankee Valley Blvd and Market Street.

According to RCMP the incidents were related, and investigation discovered a verbal altercation occurred between the suspect and the victim prior to the collision.

Darrian Chief, 27 from Airdrie was arrested at the scene and has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault with a weapon

Chief has been released from custody on conditions and will be appearing in court on Jan.14.

RCMP said no further updates will be given.