$275K in estimated damage after fire breaks out in west Lethbridge home

A Wednesday evening basement fire caused significant damage to a home in west Lethbridge but all residents were able to escape unharmed.

Crews from three fire stations responded to reports of a fire at a house in the 100 block of Laval Boulevard W at around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the basement fire, and confirmed none of the residents had been injured.

City of Lethbridge officials say the estimated damage to the home is $275,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but preliminary reports indicate it was accidentally sparked.