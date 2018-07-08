RCMP says that 28 people who were trapped on the North Saskatchewan River in central Alberta on Saturday afternoon have been rescued.

Officials say they were notified about the incident at about 4:15 p.m. by Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue.

The group had been floating on the river when their rafts had become stuck on some trees in the water.

They were not able to free themselves or get to shore safely.

Emergency crews attended the scene and helped all of them to shore using rescue boats.

No one was injured in the incident.