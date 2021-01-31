Advertisement
28-year-old man stable following Saturday night stabbing
Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 10:13AM MST Last Updated Sunday, January 31, 2021 10:18AM MST
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Saturday
CALGARY -- A 28-year-old man is recovering in hospital following a Saturday night stabbing in northeast Calgary.
The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of a building on McNeill Road N.E.
Police and EMS responded and the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, which was later updated to stable.
No other information is available.
The investigation continues.