CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have made an arrest related to the death of a 43-year-old man found deceased in his apartment last week.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S. just before 7 a.m. on April 27.

Investigators say the victim had been socializing at home with friends when a fight broke out.

He was discovered unresponsive the next morning when a friend went to check on him.

An arrest was made on Friday.

Jason Paul James Crane Chief, 27, of Lethbridge, is charged with second-degree murder.

Crane Chief is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on May 11.

The victim's identity is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.