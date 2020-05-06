2nd man facing murder charge in Lethbridge apartment building homicide
Police have charged a second man in relation to the death of a 43-year-old in a Lethbridge apartment building. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have charged a second person in relation to the death of a 43-year-old man found in his apartment last week.
Investigators were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S. just before 7 a.m. on April 27 after the victim was found unresponsive.
Police said a group of people had gathered there the night before and a fight broke out.
Two suspects were identified and the first arrest was made May 1.
On Tuesday, police arrested a second man.
Justin Robert Adel White Cow, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with second-degree murder.
Jason Paul James Crane Chief, 27, of Lethbridge was earlier charged, also with second-degree murder.
Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on May 11