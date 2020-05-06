CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have charged a second person in relation to the death of a 43-year-old man found in his apartment last week.

Investigators were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S. just before 7 a.m. on April 27 after the victim was found unresponsive.

Police said a group of people had gathered there the night before and a fight broke out.

Two suspects were identified and the first arrest was made May 1.

On Tuesday, police arrested a second man.

Justin Robert Adel White Cow, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with second-degree murder.

Jason Paul James Crane Chief, 27, of Lethbridge was earlier charged, also with second-degree murder.

Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on May 11