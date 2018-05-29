Two months into this year’s effort to repair potholes, City of Calgary road crews have filled more than 3,500 potholes while approximately 1,500 have yet to be addressed.

“Thanks for your patience,” said Mayor Nenshi ahead of a planned photo opportunity on 14 Street Southwest on Tuesday where he helped fill a pothole. “I’m sure you’ve seen a huge improvement in the roads just over the last two months. We’re getting the job done, we’re getting ‘er done.”

The City of Calgary identifies pothole locations through bimonthly inspections of major roads, monthly inspections of collector roads and tips from the public. Citizens are encouraged to report potholes to the City of Calgary by calling 311, through the 311 app or at City of Calgary potholes.

“Thank you for helping us find the potholes in your neighbourhood,” said Nenshi. “We’ll continue to get to them all. Please drive safely.”

Approximately 5,000 potholes have been reported to 311 this year, a number that is slightly above average.

The harsh winter conditions that lasted well into April delayed the start of this year’s pothole repairs and the freeze-thaw cycle exacerbated the issue.

“As crews were not able to fix potholes throughout this winter due to extreme cold temperatures, they have been playing catch-up to get the work done,” said Nenshi in a statement released following the photo opportunity. “They are making great progress but we still have some work to do.”

The City of Calgary budgeted $6.2 million for minor asphalt repairs, including potholes, in 2018. This

To reduce the risk of damage to vehicles from potholes, the City of Calgary encourages motorists to: