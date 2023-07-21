3 arrested in ALERT bust on Lethbridge 'problem property'

Authorities arrested three people in connection with an investigation into a "known problem property" in the city of Lethbridge.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) Lethbridge unit made the arrests following the execution of search warrants on four homes on July 12.

As a result of the operation, ALERT seized the following:

648 grams of cocaine;

619 grams of methamphetamine;

2,800 illicit cigarettes;

A shotgun;

Prohibited ammunition devices; and

$10,800 in cash.

One of the homes that was part of the search was located in Legacy Ridge and police say the property "was known to be associated with drug trafficking."

"(It) had generated a number of police calls for service and neighbor complaints," police said in a release.

"(Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods [SCAN]) will be conducting an investigation and explore options through civil legislation to shut down the home."

Three people were arrested during the investigation:

Nicholas Galbraith, 37, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime;

Hope Pogue, 27, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime; and

Greg Vredegoor, 31, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and multiple firearms offences.

These arrests and seizures are the culmination of an investigation that began in November 2022 in response to public complaints, officials said.

"Drug trafficking harms communities in a variety of ways and that was certainly echoed by residents in this community," said ALERT Lethbridge Staff Sgt. Trevor Sheppard in a statement.

"Police have fielded numerous complaints and we're partnering with SCAN to develop a fulsome solution."

Anyone who suspects drug activity in their neighbourhood can contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.