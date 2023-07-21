3 arrested in ALERT bust on Lethbridge 'problem property'

ALERT Lethbridge arrested three people and seized a quantity of drugs and cash, along with a shotgun, during the execution of several search warrants earlier this month. (Supplied/ALERT Lethbridge) ALERT Lethbridge arrested three people and seized a quantity of drugs and cash, along with a shotgun, during the execution of several search warrants earlier this month. (Supplied/ALERT Lethbridge)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina