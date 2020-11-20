CALGARY -- Three people are facing a combined 22 charges after drugs and handguns were found in a vehicle after a northwest crash.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 17, a car heading northbound on 10 St N.W.entered the southbound lane and veered off the road where it struck a concrete pillarnear the 16 Ave intersection.

A witness who watched the scene unfold told police that three men exited the vehicle and grabbed unknown items before taking off on foot.

When police arrived, they found a rifle case in plain view inside the vehicle. Officers located and arrested the three men a few blocks from the scene of the crash.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns, fentanyl valued at $18,025, xanax pills valued at $1425, and $985 cash.

Million Haile, 20, John Ochelo, 25, and Emmi Lado, 20, face a combined 22 firearm and drug-related charges