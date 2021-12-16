3 Banff businesses issued partial closure orders for violating COVID-19 vaccine passport rules

Three businesses in Banff have been ordered to partially close after Alberta Health Services (AHS) found they weren't complying with the requirements outlined in the province's vaccine passport program.

According to documents on the AHS website, Melissa's Missteak, High Rollers and Dancing Sasquatch – all located on Banff Avenue – were found to have "very little to no masking of patrons."

At Melissa's Missteak, AHS found patrons were unmasked while mingling around the dance floor and at the bar, dancing in groups, playing pool and lining up at the bar for drinks.

At High Rollers, AHS found patrons were unmasked while at theshoe rental desk, mingling around the dance floor and at the bar, dancing in groups, and in the gaming area nearthe bowling lanes.

At Dancing Sasquatch, AHS found patrons were unmasked while at coat check, in the entrance hallway, mingling around the dance floor and while dancing in groups.

At all three locations, AHS noted patrons were not remaining seated or standing at a table while consuming food or drinks unmasked.

All three spots were also found to be failing to comply with the conditions of Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program during late operating hours.

"Facility staff not making acceptable or effective efforts to enforce masking requirements of restrictions exemption program. Management stated they are unable to control patron’s behaviors in the late night hours," AHS documents stated.

All three establishments were issued their order of partial closure on Dec. 14.

Melissa's Missteak, High Rollers and Dancing Sasquatch have all been ordered to close all indoor dine-in food and beverage services after 11 p.m., to stop liquor service after 10 p.m. and to ensure that liquor consumption ends by 11 p.m.

At High Rollers, adult bowling was ordered to stop by 11 p.m.

The owners of all three locations have been told they must develop a written plan on how to effectively enforce masking requirements and provide a "written commitment" to implementing the plan.

The partial closure will remain in place until the written plan and written commitment are met "to the satisfaction of an Executive Officer of Environmental Public Health."

CTVNews has reached out to all three establishments for comment and has yet to hear back. This story will be updated if and when they respond.