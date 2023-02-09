3 block stretch of Lethbridge's 23rd Street closed for sewer repair

The City of Lethbridge has closed three blocks of 23rd Street to accommodate sewer service repairs.

According to city officials, the street has been closed to traffic between 23rd Avenue and 26th Avenue North.

The repairs are expected to take five days, with the road slated to reopen by the end of Feb. 13 if weather cooperates.

The street closure will likely impact a Lethbridge Transit route. Passengers are encouraged to contact 311 for information on stop closures and altered schedules.



