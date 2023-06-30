3 Brooks Bandits drafted by NHL teams

Canadian Junior Hockey League MVP Aiden Fink earned one final distinction this week after completing a dream season: he was the final player chosen in the 2023 NHL draft.

Fink, 18, was chosen in the 7th round, 218th overall, by Nashville Predators general manager David Poile in what was the final draft selection by Poile, who is stepping down.

What an honour for Bandits forward Aiden Fink, as David Poile announces his final selection of his storied career!

Fink's teammate Hudson Malinoski was drafted in the fifth round, 153rd overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What a moment for the Malinoski family!

Aiden Celebrini was selected in the sixth round, with the 171st pick overall, by the Vancouver Canucks.

Fink was not only named CJHL MVP, but also selected as the Albert Junior Hockey League's MVP and its top forward. He had 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points in 54 regular season games.

Fink has committed to Penn State in NCAA Division 1 hockey for next season.

The three Bandits join Cale Makar, Parker Foo, Corson Ceulemans and Cale's brother Taylor Makar as Brooks Bandits drafted directly into the NHL.

On Thursday, the Canadian Junior Hockey League named Malinoski the winner of the John Grisdale Award, for being the top CJHL draft pick.