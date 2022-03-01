3 Calgarians help lead charge for Indiana Tech Warriors in push to national women's hockey championship

Three Calgarians are helping lead the way for Indiana Tech as the college faces its first year in the Central Collegiate Women's Hockey Association.

The Indiana Tech Warriors finished with a 21-7-1 overall record and made it all the way to the league's championship game, where they lost to Michigan's Adrian College 5-0 in the final.

Defenceman Lauren Younker was the program's first signee and says despite the, the 18-year-old Calgarian says it's been a dream ride so far.

"I think everyone was kind of caught off guard, which was a surprise for sure. It went the right way for us," Younker said. "It's been awesome, it's been a great experience."

CALGARY WARRIORS

The Warriors play in Division 1, and the three Calgarians on the team have made a big impact in its initial season.

Younkers is sixth in the nation amongst defenceman in scoring and had six goals and 15 assists in 31 games.

Calgarian Izzy Pettem-Shand, meanwhile, was the leading scorer in the nation. She ended up with 15 goals and 40 assists in 31 games.

Lastly, fellow Calgarian Megan Yakiwchuk, 19, had 30 goals and 18 assists in 31 games.

Pettern-Shand says they're all great friends both on and off the ice.

"I've known Lauren since I was about 10-years-old, so being friends with her and playing against Megan, it's super cool that we would be able to play at this stage together," Yakiwchuk said.

"We've gone through it all together and I'm just excited to share this experience with them."

IMPACT FOR YEARS TO COME

Seeing as they're all just freshman, you can expect bigger and better things for years to come. Younkers says the three have some great chemistry.

"I think we've all played a huge role on the team and hopefully for the next four years we can keep having the same impact that's we've been having, and hopefully build a greater impact."

SEASON NOT OVER YET

The season isn't done for the Warriors just yet. They're heading to St. Louis in the middle of March for the nationals.

The Warriors go into the tournament ranked number three. Younker says that's a pretty amazing accomplishment for a first-year team.

"Our school didn't actually budget for us to go to the nationals," she said with a laugh.

"So now we're guaranteed a spot in the nationals, so that's a big deal. Obviously, (Indiana Tech is) letting us go, but it was not expected."

What is expected is this young team will give it their all. Pettem-Shand says there's really no pressure on the Warriors.

"Being a first-year program, you think 'we have nothing to lose,'" she said.

"I think there are teams that have some experience and know what it takes to win, but we have that hunger, and I think ultimately we're just excited to surprise and turn some heads."

Indiana Tech will play their first game at the nationals on March 16 against the University of Massachusetts.