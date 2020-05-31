CALGARY -- Three businesses in the Calgary Zone were ordered by Alberta Health Services to shut down last week.

The agency says they were all offering esthetics services to customers which, according to the province's public health order, could promote the spread of COVID-19.

Tanya Kim Esthetics in Crossfield, Queen's Nails in Strathmore and Sajjal Threading & Waxing Studio Inc. in Calgary were all ordered to close after health officials discovered they were open to the public.

The services that each of the businesses offered is currently prohibited under Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch strategy. They would, however, be allowed to reopen at Stage 2.

There is no set date for when Alberta will enter the second stage of its relaunch.

The province began reopening businesses on May 14, but those in Calgary and Brooks needed to wait until May 25.

Day camps, preschools and places of worship in both of those cities are expected to reopen Monday.