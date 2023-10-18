3 Canadian Davis Cup-winning team members to play at Calgary National Bank Challenger Tournament

Vasek Pospisil is returning to the National Bank Challenger Tournament in Calgary, where he'll be joined by a few Davis Cup-winning Canadian teammates, the tournament's director announced Tuesday.

Pospisil, along with Montreal natives Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau will all be In the field at the Calgary tournament, which starts November 5 at the Osten & Victor Tennis Centre In southeast Calgary.

All three players were members of Canada's 2022 world champion winning Davis Cup team.

Pospisil, returning to Calgary for the third straight year, has been ranked as high as No.25 in the world, and owns victories over a number of Top 20 players, including Danill Medvedev, Andy Murray, Milos Raonic, Grigor Dmitrov, Felix Auger-Alaissime and Richard Gasquet.

Diallo is on a roll, last week defeating former World No. 3, major-winner Dominic Thiem, en route to picking up his second ATP Challenger title at the Bratslav Challenger.

Galarneau, 24, will compete in his fourth-straight National Bank Challenger tournament. Galarneau was 5-0 during the Davis Cup and has risen in the ATP rankings to No. 186 in the world. Galarneau reached the finals of the Columbus Challenger and early in 2023, won the Granby Challenger, his first Challenger title of his career.

Looking forward to seeing you soon, Calgary! https://t.co/GXBFh6luj7 — Alexis Galarneau (@tennisgalarneau) October 17, 2023

The Canadians are joined by Sabine Lisicki of Germany, Urszula Radwanaska of Poland and Benoit Pare of France, who were announced earlier this month.

The full lineup will be announced Monday, at the Core Shopping Centre.

“We are excited to welcome three of Canada’s top male players to the Calgary National Bank Challenger," said tournament director Danny Da Costa. "Pospisil, Diallo and Galarneau are all world-class players who have played a leading role in Canada’s Davis Cup winning team in 2022.”

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.calgary.nationalbankchallenger.com.