Three people are facing several weapons charges after Cochrane RCMP spotted a suspicious vehicle on Friday.

Police say the trio were arrested after police noticed a gun in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed more weapons and police ultimately seized a loaded shotgun, a loaded rifle, bear spray and brass knuckles.

Carlyle Holloway, 39, Zachary Sampson, 33 and Aldina Snow, 34 yrs, all of Morley, Alta., are all charged with four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with a serial number.

Holloway was remanded to custody, while Sampson and Snow were both released on bail.

Snow and Holloway are due to appear in court on Tuesday. Sampson is scheduled to appear in court the following week.