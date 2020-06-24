CALGARY -- Three people face charges after Lethbridge police recovered a stolen vehicle containing drugs, weapons and a quantity of cash.

Monday, members of Lethbridge Police's Crime Suppression Team, who were investigating drug trafficking, located a male driving a stolen truck. He met up with two women in a motel parking lot on Mayor Magrath Drive South, before the three entered a room.

When the man exited the room, he was arrested before he could leave in the truck. Police searched the man and recovered $1,100 in cash, quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, in addition to the keys to the stolen truck.

During a subsequent search of the truck, police seized an extendable baton, large knife and fake driver's license.

Police then knocked on the room of the motel, and when it was answered, saw a Conducted Energy Weapon (a taser). The two women were arrested and after a search warrant was obtained, police seized the taser, drug paraphernalia including a scale and packaging, in addition to three packages of fentanyl.

Coalhurst resident Paul Wayne McCarthy faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a forged document, possession of a prohibited firearm and five counts of failing to comply with release conditions. He was also charged with numerous violations under the Traffic Safety Act. He was remanded in custody and is set to appear in court Thursday, June 25.

Lethbridge resident Shawntaya Gage Iron Shirt, 24, was charged with knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Iron Shirt was released from custody to appear in court Sept. 24.

Coalhurst resident Kayla Mae Robertson, 26, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon. Robertson was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24.