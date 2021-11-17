3 charged after Lethbridge traffic stop yields drugs, weapons

CALGARY -

Three Lethbridge men have been charged following a traffic stop Tuesday that resulted in the seizure of drugs and weapons.

The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Third Ave. N. when the driver was arrested on outstanding warrants.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 61.2 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,400. Police also seized paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, eight knives and a canister of pepper spray.

Stewart Chasse, 37, and Tyler Seaborn, 31, were both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nevada Vander Meer, 27, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, obstruction and two counts of failure to comply with an appearance notice.

All three men remain in custody pending a judicial interim release hearing.