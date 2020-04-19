CALGARY -- Three employees of the Co-op Midtown market in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Sunday, Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor said the store will not open until late morning, as the location underwent a deep cleaning overnight "as a precautionary measure."

The three employees worked in the produce, meat and grocery sections of the store, however Keelor said there is no evidence these cases were contracted at work.

"I would like to commend these employees for taking the appropriate measures by identifying their symptoms, self-isolating and contacting AHS for further direction. We wish them all a quick recovery," Keelor said.

According to the release, each employee started experiencing symptoms on different days during their days off and did not return to work after falling ill. The last date any of the employees worked was April 12.

Keelor said Co-op was working with Alberta Health Services to ensure workers and shoppers are safe, and said the risk to the public at this time is low.