CALGARY -- Three companies are competing to win a bid to make millions of dollars of improvements to Deerfoot Trail.

Close to 180,000 vehicles a day use the Deerfoot, and the plan is to make it safer and more efficient, through a series of upgrades that include improving interchanges and twinning some bridges, including Ivor Strong and the bridge over Glenmore Trail.

Improvements will be made to the Anderson Road/Bow Bottom Trail interchange, as well as reconfiguring the 17th Ave S.E. and Memorial Drive interchanges to eliminate weaving traffic. The Deerfoot between 17th Ave S.E. and Airport Trail will also be widened to four lanes in each direction.

“Calgarians know what traffic on the Deerfoot is like," said Alberta transportation minister Rajan Sawhney in a release. "That’s why we’re taking action to ease traffic and make life better for Calgarians with significant improvements to Deerfoot Trail."

The three companies have until next July to submit proposals and financial details. Construction is expected to get underway in the fall of 2022.