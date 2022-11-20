3 Dead horses in ditch by side of Trans-Canada

Officials say they are aware that several dead horses are still lying in the ditch near the junction of Highway 40 and the Trans-Canada.

The three dead horses are located on the eastbound side of the highway.

Volker Stevin is responsible for removing the carcasses.

The company confirmed with CTV News that it can't do anything until the owners of the horses are identified and notified.

A spokesperson said the horses are not on the road and shouldn't be a traffic hazard.

The horses died Saturday after being hit by vehicles.