3 dead in 2-vehicle Friday collision on Highway 1 near Township Road 164

Three people are dead following a crash late Friday afternoon on Highway 1.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., when Brooks RCMP officers were called to reports of a collision between a sedan and a pickup truck near Township Road 164, in the County of Newell.

Arriving on scene along with the Tilley Fire Department, Brooks RCMP officers discovered EMS on scene. They had already pronounced the three occupants of the sedan, a 37-year-old man, a 31-year-old Medicine Hat woman and a 33-year-old man from Redcliff, dead on scene.

The six people who were in the pickup truck received varying degrees of medical treatment for a variety of injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the sedan, travelling at high speed, crossed the meridian and collided with the pickup truck.