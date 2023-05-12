3 Drumheller residents charged after investigation results in seizure of drugs, cash, trafficking gear
Three Drumheller residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the RCMP led to the seizure of crack, fentanyl, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
On Thursday, around 3 p.m., at the end of a six-month investigation, Drumheller RCMP members conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan, which yielded approximately 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of cash and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Richard Nath, 44, and Erica Devoe, 36, were both charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.
The investigation also led to the arrest of Travis Kowalchuk, 34, from whom officers say they discovered around six grams of suspected fentanyl, money and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Drugs, cash and items consistent with drug trafficking seized by Drumheller RCMP on May 11, 2023
Kowalchuk was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and failure to comply with a release order.
All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on June 23.
Anyone with information pertaining to criminal activity is asked to contact the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
