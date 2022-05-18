3 face charges following incident on Stoney Nakoda First Nation

RCMP say charges have been laid against three people in connection with an incident where a number of suspects fled from a traffic stop near the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Officials say on May 15, a member of the Stoney Nakoda RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle for a driving infraction. Instead of stopping, the driver fled from the officer.

The vehicle was later found at a home in Mini' Thni, Alta., but when the officer approached, three people got out and ran inside.

"RCMP secured the area and obtained judicial authorization to enter the home," RCMP said in a release. "With assistance from the RCMP police dog services and additional officers from (the) Cochrane detachment, three suspects were taken into custody."

A search of the vehicle uncovered a weapon, drug paraphernalia as well as quantities of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Butch Holloway, 27, Dale Waskewitch, 35, and Davina Rider, 41, all of Mini' Thni, were charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a weapon; and

Obstruction.

Holloway was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Rider was also charged with:

Flight from police;

Refusal to provide a breath sample;

Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle;

Fail to comply with conditions of a release order; and

Charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

Holloway and Waskewitch were released with conditions while Rider was remanded into custody.

All three accused are expected in Cochrane provincial court on May 24.

DRIVER ARRESTED ON 'NUMEROUS WARRANTS'

Stoney Nakoda RCMP say a 32-year-old man was also arrested after he attempted to flee a traffic stop on foot on May 17.

Officials say Mitchell Lefthand, of Mini' Thni, was stopped for a traffic infraction but, during the interaction with police, attempted to run away.

"The driver was determined to have numerous warrants for his arrest and he had a substance believed to be methamphetamine in his possession," officials said.

He is charged with the following offences:

Resisting arrest;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Failure to comply with conditions of a release order; and

Charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

Lefthand remains in police custody and is expected in court on May 18.

RCMP say the service is working hard toward its "Safe Homes, Safe Communities" initiative on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

"We are working hard to reach this goal, and we encourage members of the community to report any suspicious activity to police," said Insp. Dave Brunner, officer-in-charge of the Cochrane RCMP detachment (inclusive of the Stoney Nakoda satellite detachment).

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.