CALGARY -- Every time the owner of a comics store in southeast Calgary closes his shop, he takes three of his prized possessions home with him.

However, one night this week, a group of suspects were waiting for him.

Kevin Robicheau, the owner of Alpha Comics, says he was locking up March 11 when he was attacked by two or three people who grabbed a protective case containing three expensive Fantastic Four comic books.

He says the combined value of the comics is about $45,000.

Robicheau says he chased after the thieves, but they got into a van and drove away.

He says the situation has left him "shocked."

"It was hard even just coming into work and opening up today," he told CTV News Thursday. "But I just want to move forward. I just want my books back."

Calgary police say one person has been arrested and charged with the incident, but the stolen comic books have not been recovered.